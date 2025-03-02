Kerry viewing point among new capital investment projects for the Wild Atlantic Way

A Kerry viewing point is among 6 new capital investment projects for the Wild Atlantic Way set to open in 2025.

The Bray Head Signature Discovery Point will feature a transformed signal tower with a new viewing platform offering views of the Skelligs.

For 2025 Failte Ireland is prioritising the development and opening of new and enhanced capital projects that will protect and enhance the uniqueness of the Wild Atlantic Way

The following five other projects across the Wild Atlantic Way are set to open in 2025:

Dún Aonghasa, Inis Mór, Galway: Redevelopment of the visitor centre to focus on climate change and ancient inhabitants, with satellite interpretation hubs.

Carrowmore, Co. Sligo: New immersive exhibition linking to the Céide Fields, positioning Carrowmore as a Neolithic exploration hub.

New Farm Trail, Connemara National Park, Co. Galway: Opening a previously inaccessible part of the park to alleviate pressure on existing trails.

Outdoor Water Sports Facilities: Four water sports facilities due be completed in 2025, one located on the Wild Atlantic Way at Fenit in Co. Kerry. Overall, 12 of these facilities are due to be delivered along the Wild Atlantic Way in the coming years.

Speaking about the sustainable development plan for Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, Director of Regional Development at Fáilte Ireland, Paul Keeley said:

"Our Destination and Experience Development Plans (DEDPs) embody best practice in sustainable tourism development, bringing together local communities, local authorities, Fáilte Ireland, government agencies, NGOs, and the tourism industry to work together as a coordinated collective. Each DEDP is co-created and jointly managed with all key stakeholders. These plans are crucial in ensuring that tourism not only provides economic benefits but also delivers common good in terms of social and environmental benefits to host communities across the region. Great places to visit should also be great places to live.

The content of each plan is tailored to the destination's maturity, encompassing network development, new visitor experiences, transport solutions, public realm projects, and accommodation plans and reducing the carbon footprint of the sector. Through these efforts, we aim to create a thriving and sustainable tourism sector that benefits everyone involved."}