Kerry veterinary laboratory encourages students to study animal diagnostic testing

A Kerry veterinary laboratory is encouraging students to consider a career in animal diagnostic testing.

Killarney based, Agri Diagnostics, undertakes a range of animal diagnostic services in its state of the art labs in Dunrine.

The company has been delivering short training courses to students from Munster Technological University, showing them the testing techniques and methods from the field.

Laboratory Manager with Agri Diagnostics, Marta Mackowska, says there’s a growing need for veterinary bioscientists within the industry.

Agri Diagnostics say animal diagnostic testing is a great career choice for those interested in Veterinary Bioscience, Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Microbiology or a related discipline.

Agri Diagnostics has created a 60 second video to showcase how it engages with students. The video is available to view here.

The company is continuing to grow and is interested to hear from people with a background in Veterinary Bioscience, Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Microbiology or a related discipline. For more information visit https://agridiagnostics.ie/