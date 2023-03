A Kerry venue has been recognised at the IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year Awards.

Mike The Pies was awarded the Special Recognition for Excellence 2023 Award at the ceremony in Dublin.

The Listowel venue was presented the special commendation by Hot Press at the event.

Mike The Pies and the INEC in Killarney were shortlisted in the Live Venue of the Year category at the awards.