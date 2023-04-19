Advertisement
News

Kerry venue named among Ireland’s top sustainable wedding venues

Apr 19, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry venue named among Ireland’s top sustainable wedding venues Kerry venue named among Ireland’s top sustainable wedding venues
PHOTO: Pixabay
Share this article

A Kerry venue has been named among Ireland’s top sustainable wedding venues.

Killorglin’s 10 Bridge Street features in the list, which was compiled by wedding venue platform SaveMyDay.ie to celebrate Earth Day this Saturday.

It says 10 Bridge Street uses sustainable practices including using wedding software for pre-ordering meals to reduce food waste, digital invites reducing stationary and delivery, discouraging table favours that aren't reusable or recyclable, using local food producers and encouraging couples to use local wedding suppliers to help reduce carbon footprint.

Advertisement

The full list can be seen here.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus