Kerry venue named among Ireland’s top sustainable wedding venues

A Kerry venue has been named among Ireland’s top sustainable wedding venues.

Killorglin’s 10 Bridge Street features in the list, which was compiled by wedding venue platform SaveMyDay.ie to celebrate Earth Day this Saturday.

It says 10 Bridge Street uses sustainable practices including using wedding software for pre-ordering meals to reduce food waste, digital invites reducing stationary and delivery, discouraging table favours that aren't reusable or recyclable, using local food producers and encouraging couples to use local wedding suppliers to help reduce carbon footprint.

