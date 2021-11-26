Kerry Vaccination Centre operating by appointment only

The HSE is advising people that they need an appointment before attending the Kerry Vaccination Centre in Tralee.

The centre is operating on an appointment-only basis today.

In Kerry, vaccinations are underway in residential centres, while booster vaccinations, housebound calls, new registrations and third doses for the immuno-compromised are also being delivered.

No walk-ins are being facilitated at the Kerry Vaccination Centre today and the HSE says, if they offer walk-in vaccination clinics in the future, but these will be advertised in advance.