Kerry union representative believes care staff will achieve aims

A union representative for Kerry care staff says he's hopeful that they'll achieve pay parity with other workers who do similar work.

Donie Doody of SIPTU represents over 260 staff who work for Kerry Parents and Friends, and Cheshire Ireland.

These, along with other care organisations, receive funding from the State.

Advertisement

Health and community workers who are employed by these organisations are seeking pay parity with staff directly employed by the HSE who carry out similar roles.

Strike action due to start today has been called off after an agreement was reached between unions and Government representatives.

Donie Doody’s hopeful that pay parity can be achieved.

Advertisement

Kathleen Healy's daughter Bríd Óg is non-verbal and has additional needs; she attends Kerry Parents and Friends.

She says she’s delighted the strike has been averted.

Advertisement

Advertisement