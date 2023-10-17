Advertisement
News

Kerry union representative believes care staff will achieve aims

Oct 17, 2023 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry union representative believes care staff will achieve aims
Share this article

A union representative for Kerry care staff says he's hopeful that they'll achieve pay parity with other workers who do similar work.

Donie Doody of SIPTU represents over 260 staff who work for Kerry Parents and Friends, and Cheshire Ireland.

These, along with other care organisations, receive funding from the State.

Advertisement

Health and community workers who are employed by these organisations are seeking pay parity with staff directly employed by the HSE who carry out similar roles.

Strike action due to start today has been called off after an agreement was reached between unions and Government representatives.

Donie Doody’s hopeful that pay parity can be achieved.

Advertisement

Kathleen Healy's daughter Bríd Óg is non-verbal and has additional needs; she attends Kerry Parents and Friends.

She says she’s delighted the strike has been averted.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Local Coordination Group discuss response to orange alert
Advertisement
Kerry senator says President over-stepped constitutional boundaries in criticism of European Commission President
Kerry properties seeking rents up to €69,000 for accommodation during Ryder Cup 2027
Advertisement

Recommended

2023 Listowel Food Fair announced
Killarney Park Hotel and the Ross Hotel shortlisted for 2023 Pakman Awards
Kerry properties seeking rents up to €69,000 for accommodation during Ryder Cup 2027
Earls announces retirement from rugby with immediate effect
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus