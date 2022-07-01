Advertisement
Kerry Tusla services receive positive HIQA report

Jul 1, 2022 08:07 By radiokerrynews
The Child Protection and Welfare Service in Kerry has received a very positive report from the Health Information and Quality Authority.

The Tusla services in Kerry were examined in March of this year with the area reported to be compliant or substantially compliant with national standards.

There were 24 children listed on the service at the time of inspection.

Parents reported a strong support network to inspectors, while both children and parents said they felt listened to by their social workers.

 

