Kerry travellers make record donation to Crumlin Children’s Hospital Toy Appeal

Dec 21, 2023 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Kerry travellers make record donation to Crumlin Children’s Hospital Toy Appeal
Members of the Travelling community from Kerry have made a record donation to a children’s hospital charity.

Fifty men from Kerry and Longford made donations of €150 each towards the Crumlin Children’s Hospital Toy Appeal.

The annual drive, organised by the Children’s Health Foundation at Crumlin Hospital, aims to bring the magic of Christmas to children in the hospital, through toys and vouchers.

The €7,500 worth of toys, was the largest donation the Christmas appeal has ever received.

