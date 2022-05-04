Advertisement
Kerry tops list of most parking tickets issued per population

May 4, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Image by Andrzej Rembowski from Pixabay
Kerry tops list of the most parking tickets issued per population in the country.

More than 278,000 fines, worth at least €11 million, have been handed out across Ireland in the last 14 months.

Kerry issued the highest number of parking fines per capita between March last year and April this year.

According to the Irish Independent, Kerry County Council issued over 10,700 parking tickets in that time.

Cork, Waterford, and Kildare were next on the list.

Transport commentator Conor Faughnan says it shows that certain areas take parking issues more seriously.

