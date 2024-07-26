Kerry to receive over 3.2 million euro in Housing Adaptation Grants

Kerry is to receive over 3.2 million euro (€3,247,083) under the Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and People with a Disability scheme.

The 2024 allocation is an increase of over 171,000 euro (€171,458) on last year.

To date this year, the council has paid out on 290 grant applications worth almost 1.5 million euro (€1,469,521), or 45 per cent (45%) of the 2024 allocation.

Advertisement

Works remain to be completed in 303 applications.

Deputy Chief Executive Angela McAllen said the poor weather and lack of available, suitable contractors have slowed down the process, which is reflected in a reduction in claims for funding draw-downs so far this year.

Councillors heard the council achieved full draw-down of its allocation last year despite facing similar obstacles.