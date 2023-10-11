Advertisement
Kerry to Luton flights affected after fire at Luton Airport overnight

Oct 11, 2023 09:26 By radiokerrynews
Flights between Kerry and London Luton have been cancelled this morning, after a fire broke out at a multi-storey car park at the London Airport.

The 10am Luton to Kerry flight this morning, and midday outbound flight from Kerry have been cancelled.

Passengers travelling between Kerry and London Luton are asked to check with Ryanair for updates.

All flights in and out of Luton Airport are suspended until at least 3pm.

Emergency services say up to 15-hundred vehicles could be damaged after the building collapsed.

Four firefighters and an airport employee were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, but have now been discharged.

The fire's believed to have started by a diesel vehicle.

Andrew Hopkinson is the chief fire officer at Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

