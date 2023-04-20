Advertisement
Kerry to feature in new nature documentary series Ireland’s Wild Islands

Apr 20, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry to feature in new nature documentary series Ireland's Wild Islands
Kerry is to feature in a new (RTE) nature documentary series, called Ireland’s Wild Islands.

The three part series, which was filmed over three years, features the wildlife and wonders of Ireland’s Atlantic Islands.

Kerry will feature in the final episode of the series, with a focus on the coastlines, wildlife and sealife which inhabit the county.

The episode will explore the Maharees Islands; Tralee Bay; Brandon; the Blasket Islands and Skellig Michael.

Meanwhile, two Kerry natives, Ciara Baker (Line Producer) and Domenico Pontillo (Principal Cameraman) were crew members for the series.

The Ireland’s Wild Islands series begins on April 23rd , with Kerry set to feature on May 7th.

