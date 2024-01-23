Advertisement
News

Kerry to be represented at London business showcase

Jan 23, 2024 12:40 By radiokerrynews
Kerry to be represented at London business showcase
Getting ready to head to London for the micebook EXPO are from left, Muireann King, Killarney Brewing and Distilling Company; Fallon Griffin, Killarney Hotels Collection; Mary McQuinn, O’Donoghue Ring Collection; Becky Hargrove, Kerry Convention Bureau; Aisling Foley, The Rose Hotel; and Miriam Ferriter, Dingle Skellig Hotel. Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com
Share this article

Kerry Convention Bureau and some of its members will attend a business showcase in London next week.

They’ll take part in micebook EXPO, which brings together UK event planners and over 100 exhibitors for two days of networking, one-to-one meetings, and education sessions.

There, Kerry Convention Bureau, which provides support to event planners considering Kerry for business events, will host the Meet in Kerry zone, partnering with five bureau members from around the county.

Advertisement

Kerry is one of Irelands’ leading sustainable MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) destinations, ranking #19 on the Global Destination Sustainability Index.

The micebook EXPO takes place at Convene, London on January 29th and 30th.

Kerry Convention Bureau is supported by Fáilte Ireland and Kerry County Council.

Advertisement

 

From left, Muireann King, Killarney Brewing and Distilling Company; Fallon Griffin, Killarney Hotels Collection; Mary McQuinn, O’Donoghue Ring Collection; Becky Hargrove, Kerry Convention Bureau; Aisling Foley, The Rose Hotel; and Miriam Ferriter, Dingle Skellig Hotel.
Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com
Advertisement

From left, Muireann King, Killarney Brewing and Distilling Company; Fallon Griffin, Killarney Hotels Collection; Mary McQuinn, O’Donoghue Ring Collection; Becky Hargrove, Kerry Convention Bureau; Aisling Foley, The Rose Hotel; and Miriam Ferriter, Dingle Skellig Hotel.
Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry homes without electricity may face further delays
Advertisement
TD calls for Kerry Agribusiness to rescind compulsory redundancy on milk collectors
Kerry people urged to check in on others as bad weather continues
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry ready for Deposit Return Scheme
Kerry people urged to check in on others as bad weather continues
Ireland win
Sport

Ireland win

Jan 23, 2024 13:00
TD calls for Kerry Agribusiness to rescind compulsory redundancy on milk collectors
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus