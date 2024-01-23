Kerry to be represented at London business showcase

Kerry Convention Bureau and some of its members will attend a business showcase in London next week.

They’ll take part in micebook EXPO, which brings together UK event planners and over 100 exhibitors for two days of networking, one-to-one meetings, and education sessions.

There, Kerry Convention Bureau, which provides support to event planners considering Kerry for business events, will host the Meet in Kerry zone, partnering with five bureau members from around the county.

Advertisement

Kerry is one of Irelands’ leading sustainable MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) destinations, ranking #19 on the Global Destination Sustainability Index.

The micebook EXPO takes place at Convene, London on January 29th and 30th.

Kerry Convention Bureau is supported by Fáilte Ireland and Kerry County Council.

Advertisement