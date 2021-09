Kerry's landscapes and locally made produce will be broadcast to two million people across Britain.

It's part of a new food and travel TV mini-series hosted by celebrity chef Clodagh McKenna.

The programme will feature on ITV, beginning next month and filming was supported by Tourism Ireland.

Dick Mack's and Pax House in Dingle will feature as will Derrynane beach.

The programme will also showcase Kerry's adventure activities and wellness experiences.

