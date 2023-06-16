Advertisement
Kerry the place to visit to get good experience of farming

Jun 16, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry the place to visit to get good experience of farming
If you want to have a good experience of farming, then Kerry is the place to visit.

That’s according to the agri-business editor with the Irish Farmers Journal, Lorcan Roche Kelly.

The Irish Farmers Journal has teamed up with KPMG to publish an in-depth agribusiness report.

It examines the impact of legislation, regulation and innovation on farming practices.

It also looks at the competing forces of sustainability and productivity that are driving up prices for Irish farmland and the knock-on effect it has on the consumer.

Lorcan Roche Kelly says outside of tillage, Kerry has a good mix of everything:

