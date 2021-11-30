Kerry Thalidomide survivor says apology from drug manufacturer is hollow

Kerry Thalidomide survivor John Stack says an apology from the German drug manufacturer is hollow.

Grunenthal developed the drug, which was used in the 1950s and 60s to treat morning sickness.

It was later found to severely impact the foetus, resulting in babies being born without limbs or with foreshortened limbs, as well as other impairments and injuries. Drug maker, Grunenthal, made a surprise apology last weekend; it was played at a special symposium for Thalidomide victims to mark the 60th anniversary of the international withdrawal of the drug.

John Stack from Tarbert, who’s Chairperson of the Irish Thalidomide Association, says Grunenthal hasn’t paid compensation, so the belated apology is somewhat hollow. Ireland is one of the last jurisdictions where litigation in relation to the damage done by the morning sickness drug is ongoing against Grunenthal.

The company hasn’t admitted responsibility as per their legal defence, but the association believes it should be forced to change its position by the Irish Government. The association is reiterating its call for the Irish State to apologise for its failure to withdraw Thalidomide, being one of the last countries in the world to do so.

The association adds there was no complete recall in Ireland, resulting in further injury to children. It believes not recalling the drug could be responsible for 40 to 50% of total injuries here.