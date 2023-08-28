Kerry teacher rep hasn’t witnessed fast-tracking of teachers returning from abroad

A teacher union representation for Kerry hasn’t come across any teachers returning from abroad having their registration fast-tracked.

The Department of Education says teachers with foreign qualifications should be registered within three weeks, and therefore qualified to teach in this country.

The move was made to ease the current chronic teacher shortage.

Anne Horan, the Kerry and Limerick representative for the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO), says teachers working abroad don’t have that time recognised when they return to Ireland, and that shouldn’t be the case.

She also says she hasn’t come across any cases of returning teachers having their registration fast-tracked in three weeks, and that it's actually taking longer.