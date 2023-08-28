Advertisement
News

Kerry teacher rep hasn’t witnessed fast-tracking of teachers returning from abroad

Aug 28, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Kerry teacher rep hasn’t witnessed fast-tracking of teachers returning from abroad Kerry teacher rep hasn’t witnessed fast-tracking of teachers returning from abroad
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

A teacher union representation for Kerry hasn’t come across any teachers returning from abroad having their registration fast-tracked.

The Department of Education says teachers with foreign qualifications should be registered within three weeks, and therefore qualified to teach in this country.

The move was made to ease the current chronic teacher shortage.

Advertisement

Anne Horan, the Kerry and Limerick representative for the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO), says teachers working abroad don’t have that time recognised when they return to Ireland, and that shouldn’t be the case.

She also says she hasn’t come across any cases of returning teachers having their registration fast-tracked in three weeks, and that it's actually taking longer.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus