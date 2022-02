Rural TD's are calling on the government to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel by at least 50 percent until the end of the year.

It's one of a number of measures the Rural Independent Group will put to government in the Dail later to address energy prices and the rising cost of living.

Member of the group, Kerrt TD Danny Healy-Rae, says cutting taxes on fuel would have a huge impact for people in areas without public transport: