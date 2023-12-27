Kerry TD’s asked almost 1700 Dail questions in 2023

Kerry TD’s asked almost 1700 parliamentary questions in Dáil Eireann in 2023.

Parliamentary questions are questions submitted by deputies to government departments very often specific to issues of individual constituents.

According to figures obtained by Radio Kerry News, the deputy who tabled most questions in the period was Independent Michael Healy Rae.

The figures do not include questions asked as part of Dail Debates on legislation or those asked during leaders’ questions.

Deputy Healy Rae put down a total of 777 questions to ministers between January and the middle of December.

He was followed by Fine Gael Deputy Brendan Griffin with a total of 607.

The third highest number of parliamentary questions came from Deputy Pa Daly who tabled 196 questions to various ministers.

Deputy Danny Healy Rae out down 111 Parliamentary questions to ministers.

Minister Norma Foley as part of her role as Minister for education answered a total of 1483 questions from Dail deputies this year

