Advertisement
News

Kerry TD’s asked almost 1700 Dail questions in 2023

Dec 27, 2023 17:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD’s asked almost 1700 Dail questions in 2023
Share this article

Kerry TD’s asked almost 1700 parliamentary questions in Dáil Eireann in 2023.

Parliamentary questions are questions submitted by deputies to government departments very often specific to issues of individual constituents.

According to figures obtained by Radio Kerry News, the deputy who tabled most questions in the period was Independent Michael Healy Rae.

Advertisement

The figures do not include questions asked as part of Dail Debates on legislation or those asked during leaders’ questions.

Deputy Healy Rae put down a total of 777 questions to ministers between January and the middle of December.

He was followed by Fine Gael Deputy Brendan Griffin with a total of 607.

Advertisement

The third highest number of parliamentary questions came from Deputy Pa Daly who tabled 196 questions to various ministers.

Deputy Danny Healy Rae out down 111 Parliamentary questions to ministers.

Minister Norma Foley as part of her role as Minister for education answered a total of 1483 questions from Dail deputies this year

Advertisement

 

 

.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County council urges public to exercise caution as Storm Gerrit rages
Advertisement
Kerry auctioneer doesn't predict reduction in house prices
Kerry Minister working on strategy for more diverse education system
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County council urges public to exercise caution as Storm Gerrit rages
Kerry auctioneer doesn't predict reduction in house prices
4 players safely into last 16 of World Championships
Jack Kennedy lands second Grade One in as many days at Leopardstown
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus