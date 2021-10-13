Kerry TD worried of impacts of carbon tax increase will have on people

A Kerry TD says he is worried about the impact an increase in carbon tax is having on people who need to travel long distances.

During yesterday's budget speech, it was announced that carbon tax is increasing by €7.50 per tonne.

Independent TD Danny Healy Rae says some people need to travel long distances and have no other means but to drive; he also says the price of green diesel has doubled in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

Deputy Healy Rae says they called for carbon tax to be paused this year for these reasons.

Carbon tax is supposed to be ringfenced for measures including retrofitting, but Deputy Healy Rae says people are forced to wait year for this:

Advertisement

Deputy Danny Healy Rae says the VAT rate for the hospitality sector should have been increased in a phased basis.

He says businesses have had a difficult year and he believes the VAT rate should be increased 1% or 1.5% until it goes back to 13.5%.

Advertisement

The 9% VAT rate is set to end in August.

These people on the streets of Tralee told Anna Buckley what their reaction to Budget 2022 is: