Advertisement
News

Kerry TD urges people to be careful of online disinformation during broadcast moratorium

Jun 6, 2024 13:28 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD urges people to be careful of online disinformation during broadcast moratorium
Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin questioning members of the RTÉ executive at the Oireachtas Media Committee hearing.
Share this article

A Kerry TD is urging people to be careful of online disinformation after the broadcast media moratorium kicks in at two o'clock this afternoon.

Fine Gael's Deputy Brendan Griffin is a member of the Oireachtas Media Committee, and says people in Kerry need to think carefully about what they see on social media before the end of the moratorium tomorrow night.

The moratorium prevents television and radio broadcasters from reporting on elections or referendums between 2pm on the day before the polls open and the close of polls on election day.

Advertisement

The rule doesn't apply to print media, online or social media.

He believes the broadcast embargo should be abolished, given what he terms the “Wild West” nature of social media.

Deputy Brendan Griffin says trusted broadcast news sources are being silenced before and during voting, while social media can continue to post throughout, without broadcasters being able to fact-check them.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killarney meeting hears opposition to 224-unit housing development
Advertisement
Kerry’s county registrar urges people to bring ID with them to polling stations
Interest rate reduction and increased competition welcome news for mortgage holders
Advertisement

Recommended

Thursday Community Games Preview
St Brendans Crowned Division 2 Hurling Champions
Munster Momentum Crucial In URC Challenge
Frisch Returns As Munster Make 3 Changes For Quarter Final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus