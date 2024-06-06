A Kerry TD is urging people to be careful of online disinformation after the broadcast media moratorium kicks in at two o'clock this afternoon.

Fine Gael's Deputy Brendan Griffin is a member of the Oireachtas Media Committee, and says people in Kerry need to think carefully about what they see on social media before the end of the moratorium tomorrow night.

The moratorium prevents television and radio broadcasters from reporting on elections or referendums between 2pm on the day before the polls open and the close of polls on election day.

The rule doesn't apply to print media, online or social media.

He believes the broadcast embargo should be abolished, given what he terms the “Wild West” nature of social media.

Deputy Brendan Griffin says trusted broadcast news sources are being silenced before and during voting, while social media can continue to post throughout, without broadcasters being able to fact-check them.