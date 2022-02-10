Advertisement
Kerry TD says there's an onus on everyone to help stop attacks on older people

Feb 10, 2022 11:02 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Kerry County Council
People in rural areas are being urged to become more proactive in reporting suspicious activity, given recent high-profile attacks on older people.

Gardaí are said to be concerned about organised burglary gangs targetting vulnerable pensioners in their homes.

A 72 year-old man was attacked during a break-in at his house in Celbridge, Co. Kildare earlier this week, resulting in him being hospitalised with serious injuries.

Retired 73-year-old farmer Tom Niland is fighting for his life following a vicious burglary in his home 3 weeks ago.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says there's an onus on everyone to help stop these crimes:

