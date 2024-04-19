Advertisement
News

Kerry TD says Stardust victims vindicated by verdict of unlawful killing

Apr 19, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says Stardust victims vindicated by verdict of unlawful killing
Share this article

Kerry TD Pa Daly says survivors and families of Stardust tragedy victims have been vindicated by yesterday's verdict of unlawful killing.

Deputy Daly, who is also Sinn Fein's justice spokesperson, commended the determination of survivors and family members, such as Marie Hogan-Griffin in Barrow, who fought for the inquest.

Her husband Eugene Hughie Hogan was one of the 48 young people killed in the fire on Valentine's Day 1981 at the Stardust nightclub.

Advertisement

He had been due to move to Kerry with Marie and their two daughters to start a new job.

Deputy Daly in now calling for a state apology:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killarney councillors critical of Uisce Éireann over handling of Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme
Advertisement
MTU marks topping out of new STEM building due to open next year
650 jobs created in last three years by NDRC start-ups
Advertisement

Recommended

650 jobs created in last three years by NDRC start-ups
MTU marks topping out of new STEM building due to open next year
Killarney councillors critical of Uisce Éireann over handling of Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme
Gleneagle and Billy Naughton Citroen Kerry announce partnership
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus