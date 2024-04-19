Kerry TD says Stardust victims vindicated by verdict of unlawful killing

Kerry TD Pa Daly says survivors and families of Stardust tragedy victims have been vindicated by yesterday's verdict of unlawful killing.

Deputy Daly, who is also Sinn Fein's justice spokesperson, commended the determination of survivors and family members, such as Marie Hogan-Griffin in Barrow, who fought for the inquest.

Her husband Eugene Hughie Hogan was one of the 48 young people killed in the fire on Valentine's Day 1981 at the Stardust nightclub.

He had been due to move to Kerry with Marie and their two daughters to start a new job.

Deputy Daly in now calling for a state apology: