Kerry TD says regulation of short term lettings won't solve housing crisis

May 25, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Cllr for Kerry County Council Danny Healy-Rae (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
A Kerry TD says a short-term lettings’ enforcement bill tabled by Sinn Fein is designed for Dublin rather than rural Ireland.

The proposed legislation, which was debated in the Dáil yesterday, would see estate agents and online platforms such as Airbnb fined for advertising properties without appropriate planning permission.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae disagrees with the bill and says it won’t solve the housing crisis; increasing supply will.

He believes property owners should be allowed to let short term if they wish to do so.

Deputy Healy-Rae says visitors travelling to rural Ireland, who avail of short-term lettings, boost shops and pubs in the community which contributes to the local economy.

 

