Kerry TD says no clear ambition by government to reopen entertainment industry

Aug 28, 2021 16:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says no clear ambition by government to reopen entertainment industry
Photo: Kerry County Council
A Kerry TD says there is no clear ambition by government to deal with the reopening of the entertainment industry.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has condemned what he calls government inaction on the matter, and says there are valid questions to be answered.

Deputy Healy-Rae believes there are more than enough Irish people now vaccinated that could attend music events safely.

The Independent TD has criticised the government-organised pilot events, which he has called a PR stunt, and says the entertainment industry has been left back in the cave with the lights off.

Deputy Healy-Rae is now calling on government to ensure musicians are exempt from any reductions to the PUP, as they are still not allowed to return to work.

