Kerry TD says legal aid reform must not result in further justice system delays

Jul 20, 2023 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says legal aid reform must not result in further justice system delays
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD says proposed legal aid reform must not result in further delays in the justice system.

Under new proposals from the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, judges will be able to force someone to make a contribution towards their legal costs if they have the means to do so.

People who make misleading statements about their finances could also face a €4,000 fine or six months in prison.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly, who is the party’s spokesperson on justice, says reforms to legal aid are long overdue, and he welcomes any repercussions for people who abuse the system.

Deputy Daly, a former practising solicitor, adds these reforms cannot result in more paperwork, red tape, and delays, on top of what he calls scandalous wait times for victims.

The Sinn Féin TD says he has urged Minister McEntee to appoint enough judges and sufficient resources for the courts.

