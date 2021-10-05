Advertisement
Kerry TD says lack of focus on county in National Development Plan is disappointing

Oct 5, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says lack of focus on county in National Development Plan is disappointing
Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
The lack of focus on Kerry in the National Development Plan is disappointing, according to Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly.

He says the revised plan, which launched yesterday, is hard to distinguish from the previous one, adding it lacks details on costs, timelines and completion dates for the projects it references.

Deputy Daly says this plan has nothing to address University Hospital Kerry’s needs for A&E resources, nurse and consultant staffing or ambulance service.

The Sinn Féin TD also says the National Development Plan offers nothing for the people of Kerry regarding public transport and says the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank has been ignored again.

