Kerry TD says increases petrol and diesel prices will drive up costs of people throughout the county

Increases in the price of petrol and diesel will drive up costs for people throughout Kerry.

That’s according to Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae.

From this morning, it’s costing 2 cent more for petrol, while the price of diesel is gone up 2.5 cent due to the implementation of the carbon tax.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says this will have a significant impact on people in Kerry, particularly those in rural parts of the county:

Meanwhile, Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says Budget 2024 was fair on everyone.

The minimum wage was increased by 1 euro 40 cent, meaning workers will now be paid at least 12 euro 70 cent an hour from January.

Some businesses have raised concerns about the impact this will have, stating they already have significant costs.

Minister Norma Foley says she recognises the minimum wage increase is difficult for businesses but says there are other supports in place them: