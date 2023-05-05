Kerry TD says increase in BVD cases in cattle is worryingly high

A Kerry TD says there’s a worryingly high increase in cases of BVD in Kerry cattle.

BVD is a viral disease of cattle caused by BVD virus, which can lead to reproductive problems, weakened immune systems, and premature deaths.

It’s estimated to cost the Irish cattle industry around €102 million per year.

Advertisement

Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says he’s received figures from the Department of Agriculture which show a worryingly high increase in BVD.

According to these figures, there have been 228 confirmed cases of BVD in Kerry in the last 12 months, and a further 87 confirmed in Limerick.

Animal Health Ireland also publishes maps indicating the distribution of suspected and confirmed BVD cases, which show high levels of cases in North Kerry along the border with Limerick.

Advertisement

Deputy Healy-Rae says, in his experience dealing on the ground with farmers in North Kerry and West Limerick, there seems to be a massive resurgence of BVD reactors in the calf population.

The Independent TD is calling for compensation offered to farmers to be reviewed, as he says the €160 minus €30 for knackery is a very small amount of money when the calf is healthy.