Kerry TD says he received anonymous death threat in line of work as politician

A Kerry TD says he’s received an anonymous death threat in his line of work as a politician.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says he’s been the subject of threats in the past, including a constituent calling to his house unannounced and acting aggressively.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae and Sinn Féin Deputy Pa Daly also said they have been the subject of aggressive behaviour or threats in the past.

Deputies Griffin, Healy-Rae and Daly were speaking as it was revealed TDs have been given updated security advice, following an incident last week in Galway involving two TDs at a public meeting.

A bag of cow dung was thrown at Minister of State for Disabilities, Fianna Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte, and Fine Gael TD Ciarán Cannon at the public meeting in Gort, Co. Galway.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin condemned the incident, calling what happened to the two TDs totally unacceptable.

Deputy Griffin said social media abuse, including of the most appalling and derogatory type, is now a regular feature of the job.

He says it is also no wonder this vitriol makes the leap out into the real world, and outlined that he has received an anonymous voicemail that contained a threat to his life.

Deputy Griffin said a constituent also came to his house unannounced, acting aggressively, and he has had to contend with people disrupting his clinics and office work on a number of occasions.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae also said he has had to spend a day giving evidence in court after aggressive behaviour targeted at him as he attempted to drive in to Dáil Éireann.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says his constituency office regularly receives calls threatening violence and insulting his office staff.