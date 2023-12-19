Advertisement
Kerry TD says government ultimately responsible for cancellation of UHK day procedures

Dec 19, 2023 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says government ultimately responsible for cancellation of UHK day procedures
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD says the ultimate responsibility for the cancellation of day procedures at UHK lies with the government.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly was speaking after the hospital last week appealed to people to only attend its emergency department in cases of genuine emergency; this is due to a 50% increase in the numbers presenting at the ED each day.

The hospital also said some elective day procedures are being cancelled, to redeploy staff to more frontline areas of the hospital and accommodate overflow from the ED in surgical day beds.

Deputy Pa Daly says the government’s failure to establish community hubs because of the recruitment embargo, or to build a minor injuries clinic, are also contributory factors.

He added there is no confirmation of funding for UHK’s requested 128 additional single beds, despite a clear lack of capacity in the hospital.

