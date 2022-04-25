Advertisement
Kerry TD says Environment Minister is a hindrance to climate issues in Ireland

Apr 25, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says Environment Minister is a hindrance to climate issues in Ireland
Photo: Kerry County Council
Kerry TD says Environment Minister is more of a hindrance than a help to climate issues in Ireland, according to an Independent TD.

Eamon Ryan has clarified that small communities of 500 people or less won't be penalised when burning turf under new rules due to come in this September.

Coalition parties have clashed on the issue with rural deputies highlighting that their constituents would be hit hardest by the change.

Independent TD for Kerry, Michael Healy-Rae, says the Green Party leader has gotten himself into another mess.

