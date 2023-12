A Kerry TD says default speed limits are unnecessary.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae made the comments as a number of new rules of the road are being discussed at Cabinet this morning.

Ministers are expected to sign off on a bill which would see lower speed limits on many roads.

The laws would also make drug testing mandatory at the scene of a serious crash.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae feels there are many ways that roads can be made safer: