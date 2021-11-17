Advertisement
News

Kerry TD claims county left without ambulance for 12-hour period

Nov 17, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD claims county left without ambulance for 12-hour period Kerry TD claims county left without ambulance for 12-hour period
Share this article

A Kerry TD says the Government needs to take action to improve the National Ambulance Service.

Speaking in the Dáil recently, Deputy Danny Healy Rae stated we don't have an adequate ambulance service.

He says patients are being left waiting for far too long when they need urgent medical help.

Advertisement

Deputy Danny Healy Rae praised the staff, drivers and paramedics saying they all do an excellent job and provide an invaluable service to our communities.

However, he said they are burnt out from working long shifts.

The Independent TD for Kerry says patients are being left waiting for far too long when they need urgent medical help, adding this not only causes considerable distress to patients but can worsen the medical outcomes.

Advertisement

He is calling for our ambulance fleet to be expanded to ensure rural communities are properly served and not left behind.

Deputy Danny Healy Rae claims Kerry was without an ambulance for a 12-hour period as it was deployed to Waterford and Tipperary for other emergencies.

He says the situation is not good enough and says the Government must take action.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus