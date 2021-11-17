Kerry TD claims county left without ambulance for 12-hour period

A Kerry TD says the Government needs to take action to improve the National Ambulance Service.

Speaking in the Dáil recently, Deputy Danny Healy Rae stated we don't have an adequate ambulance service.

He says patients are being left waiting for far too long when they need urgent medical help.

Advertisement

Deputy Danny Healy Rae praised the staff, drivers and paramedics saying they all do an excellent job and provide an invaluable service to our communities.

However, he said they are burnt out from working long shifts.

The Independent TD for Kerry says patients are being left waiting for far too long when they need urgent medical help, adding this not only causes considerable distress to patients but can worsen the medical outcomes.

Advertisement

He is calling for our ambulance fleet to be expanded to ensure rural communities are properly served and not left behind.

Deputy Danny Healy Rae claims Kerry was without an ambulance for a 12-hour period as it was deployed to Waterford and Tipperary for other emergencies.

He says the situation is not good enough and says the Government must take action.