Advertisement
News

Kerry TD says a major deer cull is necessary to protect county’s road users

Dec 11, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says a major deer cull is necessary to protect county’s road users
Cllr for Kerry County Council Danny Healy-Rae (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
Share this article

An Independent Kerry TD says a serious deer cull is needed in the county.

Danny Healy-Rae was reacting to a report last week from the Irish Deer Management Strategy Group, which recommended a cull needs to be implemented as soon as possible.

The report said that more than 55,000 deer are expected to be culled across Ireland next year, however Kerry did not appear as one of the five hotspot operation areas.

Advertisement

Deputy Healy-Rae says the problem with deer in this county is excessive and that further action needs to be taken to protect road users here.

The report, which is supported by Agriculture Minister, Charlie McConalogue, also recommended a deer cull in order to contain their impact on biodiversity issues, such as disease.

Advertisement

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says the priority in all aspects of this report should be on people.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry company named Web Development Firm of the Year 2023
Advertisement
Grow Remote Killorglin and Tralee to host meet up for remote and hybrid workers
Plans submitted for construction of 12 glamping pods in Camp
Advertisement

Recommended

United manager calls for togetherness
Plans submitted for construction of 12 glamping pods in Camp
Kerry company named Web Development Firm of the Year 2023
Twickenham to host World Cup final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus