Kerry TD says a major deer cull is necessary to protect county’s road users

An Independent Kerry TD says a serious deer cull is needed in the county.

Danny Healy-Rae was reacting to a report last week from the Irish Deer Management Strategy Group, which recommended a cull needs to be implemented as soon as possible.

The report said that more than 55,000 deer are expected to be culled across Ireland next year, however Kerry did not appear as one of the five hotspot operation areas.

Deputy Healy-Rae says the problem with deer in this county is excessive and that further action needs to be taken to protect road users here.

The report, which is supported by Agriculture Minister, Charlie McConalogue, also recommended a deer cull in order to contain their impact on biodiversity issues, such as disease.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says the priority in all aspects of this report should be on people.