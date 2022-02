A Kerry TD says he won't be getting his hopes up too much after the South Kerry Greenway was given the green light earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected two appeals against the project, clearing the path for the construction of the greenway.

Plans were first mooted over a decade ago.

Sinn Fein TD Pa Daly says he welcomes the Supreme Court's decision but will not be getting his hopes up too quickly.