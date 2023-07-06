Kerry TD questions if RTÉ may have to rebrand under different name due to reputational damage

A Kerry TD and member of the Oireachtas Media Committee, has questioned if RTÉ’s brand is so damaged it may need to rebrand with a different name.

Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin was among the Senators and TDs in the committee who have questioned RTÉ officials about their financial practices.

Yesterday, the Committee heard of a €2.2 million euro loss for Toy Show: The Musical, a five-year car loan for a staff member and a spend of €5,000 euro on flip-flops for a summer party.

Advertisement

Deputy Griffin wonders if RTÉ is now comparable to the Royal Ulster Constabulary, which had to rebrand as the Police Service of Northern Ireland after the Good Friday Agreement.