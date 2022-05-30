Advertisement
News

Kerry TD predicts legal implications to proposed regulations to curtail short term letting

May 30, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD predicts legal implications to proposed regulations to curtail short term letting Kerry TD predicts legal implications to proposed regulations to curtail short term letting
Cllr for Kerry County Council Danny Healy-Rae (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
Share this article

A Kerry TD is predicating that there'll be legal implications to the Government’s proposed regulation to curtail short-term letting.

A new licensing system will mean that property owners won’t be able to advertise a short-term let, unless they’ve received the required planning permission.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says the regulation is not democratic and it’s only a matter of time before someone takes a court case against it.

Advertisement

He says some property-owners don't think long-term letting is worth their while due to the high tax.

Deputy Healy-Rae says money should be given back to the local authorities to build more houses.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus