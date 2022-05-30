Kerry TD predicts legal implications to proposed regulations to curtail short term letting

A Kerry TD is predicating that there'll be legal implications to the Government’s proposed regulation to curtail short-term letting.

A new licensing system will mean that property owners won’t be able to advertise a short-term let, unless they’ve received the required planning permission.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says the regulation is not democratic and it’s only a matter of time before someone takes a court case against it.

Advertisement

He says some property-owners don't think long-term letting is worth their while due to the high tax.

Deputy Healy-Rae says money should be given back to the local authorities to build more houses.