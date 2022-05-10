Advertisement
Kerry TD introduces legislation requiring job adverts to include salary details

May 10, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD is introducing legislation which would require job adverts to include details of the expected salary.

Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly and his party colleague Rose Conway-Walsh have introduced a bill which would seek to ensure pay transparency.

This would be achieved by publishing the anticipated salary in job adverts and would apply to the business and public sectors.

Deputy Daly is his party’s spokesperson on law reform, equality and legislation.

He believes pay transparency would help close the gender pay gap.

He says it’d also help minorities who may be paid less than colleagues.

