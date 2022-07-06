Advertisement
Kerry TD hopes Valentia Trans-Atlantic cable will recieve UNESCO World Heritage Status

Jul 6, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
It's hoped that Valentia Trans-Atlantic Cable Foundation will be nominated for inclusion on the list of World Heritage Sites.

 

That's according to Kerry Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin.

Deputy Griffin says he has recieved confirmation that a new tentative list of Irish projects seeking UNESCO World Heritage Status will be announced this month.

 

The tentative list is an inventory of sites that demonstrate potential Outstanding Universal Value (OUV) and which Ireland intends to nominate for inclusion on the World Heritage List.

 

The Fine Gael TD received the information in response to a parliamentary question about the status of the transatlantic cable project between Valentia Island and Hearts Content, Newfoundland, Canada.

Deputy Griffin says a tentative list status would begin a new chapter the project which'd bring many benefits for Valentia and Kerry for generations to come.

