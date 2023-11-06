Advertisement
Kerry TD hits out at Government over free primary school books scheme

Nov 6, 2023 09:44 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD has hit out at the Government over its free primary school books scheme.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says he’s been contacted by proprietors of small independent book shops who are excluded from the scheme or are finding it difficult to take on the associated debts before being reimbursed by the department.

He acknowledges the scheme is important for families, who struggle to cover back to school costs.

However, he says in Kerry there’s a high degree of rural isolation and peripherality and believes smaller bookshops can play an important role in helping parents to access the scheme.

Deputy Daly is calling on the Government to make the scheme available to all retailers and to conduct an urgent review.

