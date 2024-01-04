Kerry TD has written to Judicial Council about conviction of circuit court judge

Kerry TD Pa Daly has written to the Judicial Council about the conviction of circuit court judge.

The Sinn Féin deputy is his party’s justice spokesman, and is querying the council’s role in relation to Circuit Court judge Gerard O’Brien.

Prior to Christmas, Judge O’Brien was convicted of sexually assaulting five young men and a 17-year-old boy during the 1990s.

Deputy Daly has asked the Judicial Council if it has taken any decision as to whether it has any role, or will be taking any role, in any disciplinary investigation concerning Judge O’Brien.