Advertisement
News

Kerry TD has written to Judicial Council about conviction of circuit court judge

Jan 4, 2024 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD has written to Judicial Council about conviction of circuit court judge
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

Kerry TD Pa Daly has written to the Judicial Council about the conviction of circuit court judge.

The Sinn Féin deputy is his party’s justice spokesman, and is querying the council’s role in relation to Circuit Court judge Gerard O’Brien.

Prior to Christmas, Judge O’Brien was convicted of sexually assaulting five young men and a 17-year-old boy during the 1990s.

Advertisement

Deputy Daly has asked the Judicial Council if it has taken any decision as to whether it has any role, or will be taking any role, in any disciplinary investigation concerning Judge O’Brien.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Labour councillor agrees that merger with Social Democrats is possible
Advertisement
Potential Kerry local elections candidates want to run for Ireland’s new political party
Priest pays tribute to man found dead in North Kerry home
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Dominant In 2024 Opener
Darts Final Postmatch Interviews
Potential Kerry local elections candidates want to run for Ireland’s new political party
Petrol cars the most popular new vehicles registered in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus