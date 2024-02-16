Kerry TD feels road conditions should be tackled before more speed cameras introduced

'Time-over-distance' speed cameras are to be rolled out across the entire country, according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The cameras monitor vehicles at two points which are a set distance apart - and are already operating in Dublin's Port Tunnel and on the M7 in Birdhill, Co Tipperary.

The CEO of Transport Infrastructure Ireland told the Oireachtas Transport Committee earlier this week that there are plans to introduce more.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae doesn't agree with the plan - saying road conditions should be tackled first: