Kerry TD expresses concern at HSE recruitment freeze extension

A Kerry TD has expressed his concerns about the extension of the HSE recruitment freeze.

Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly has said the current vacancies in University Hospital Kerry are a huge resource gap and the staff is doing their utmost to cope.

Deputy Daly says with the freeze extension it can be expected further services will be compromised.

He believes this must be urgently reviewed and adds the fact nothing extra in The Budget was set out to achieve this is a real setback for frontline staff.