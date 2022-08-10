Kerry TD denies Sinn Féin has U-turned on its policies regarding landlords

A Kerry Sinn Féin TD denies the party has done a U-turn on its policies regarding rent regulations and tax arrangements for landlords.

Deputy Pa Daly says the Minister for Housing must take urgent action over the increase of notices to quit for rental accommodation.

Nationally in the second quarter of this year, there’ve been over 1,700 such notices issued.

Previously Sinn Féin called for a 3-year rent freeze, for tenancies of indefinite duration to be created and for an NCT type certification to be introduced to ensure compliance of building and fire regulations for rented properties.

Deputy Pa Daly denies Sinn Féin is changing its policy and says the party’s reacting to the current crisis.

He says a meeting of stakeholders is needed to address the critical shortage of rental property: