Advertisement
News

Kerry TD denies Sinn Féin has U-turned on its policies regarding landlords

Aug 10, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD denies Sinn Féin has U-turned on its policies regarding landlords Kerry TD denies Sinn Féin has U-turned on its policies regarding landlords
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A Kerry Sinn Féin TD denies the party has done a U-turn on its policies regarding rent regulations and tax arrangements for landlords.

Deputy Pa Daly says the Minister for Housing must take urgent action over the increase of notices to quit for rental accommodation.

Nationally in the second quarter of this year, there’ve been over 1,700 such notices issued.

Advertisement

Previously Sinn Féin called for a 3-year rent freeze, for tenancies of indefinite duration to be created and for an NCT type certification to be introduced to ensure compliance of building and fire regulations for rented properties.

Deputy Pa Daly denies Sinn Féin is changing its policy and says the party’s reacting to the current crisis.

He says a meeting of stakeholders is needed to address the critical shortage of rental property:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus