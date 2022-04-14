Kerry TD criticises Environment Minister’s proposed ban on sale or distribution of turf

A Kerry TD has criticised the Minister for the Environment’s proposed ban on the sale of turf.

Minister Eamon Ryan wants to ban the sale of turf from September under new solid fuel regulations.

However, last night Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told his party colleagues the plan's been paused; this has been denied by a spokesperson for Environment Minister Eamon Ryan which has prompted calls for clarity.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says this measure makes no sense and will hit the most vulnerable the hardest.

Minister Ryan says families would still be allowed to cut peat from traditional plots for domestic use, but selling it will be prohibited.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says the move will hit people in rural areas the hardest, at a time when they are struggling the most.

He says the government is proving yet again that they’re out of touch with rural Ireland, adding they lack an understanding of the difficulties people are facing.

Deputy Daly says people can’t cope with rising energy costs and he’s hearing of constituents who aren’t heating their homes as they can’t afford it, adding deep retrofits are out of reach for most people.

The Sinn Féin TD says the timing of this announcement and the introduction of these measures could not come at a worse time, adding pushing ahead with the carbon tax hikes on May 1st undermines support for real climate action.

Deputy Pa Daly is calling on Government to clarify if they’ll support Minister Ryan’s ban on the sale of turf.