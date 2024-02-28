Advertisement
News

Kerry TD critical of Media Minister's miscommunication around decision to halt TV licence fee ads

Feb 28, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD critical of Media Minister's miscommunication around decision to halt TV licence fee ads
Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin questioning members of the RTÉ executive at the Oireachtas Media Committee hearing.
Share this article

A Kerry TD has hit out at the Media Minister for what he terms her miscommunication regarding a decision to stop advertising for payment of the TV licence.

Media Minister Catherine Martin faced questions from members of the Oireachtas Media Committee last night.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin is a member of the committee and he says €20 million has been lost in TV licence fee revenue since July.

Advertisement

Deputy Griffin says on November 28th, Minister Martin told him her department had no input into the decision to stop advertising the licence fee.

It has emerged that Minister Martin was made aware of RTÉ's decision to pull the ads at a forum, which took place before Deputy Griffin asked the question last November:

Advertisement

Deputy Griffin claims Minister Catherine Martin was “economic with the truth”, which she denied:

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tipperary man appears in court charged with murder of Paddy O’Mahony
Advertisement
Series of workshops to take place at MTU Kerry on sustainable and efficient food supply
Council say consideration to be given to increasing number of columbarium walls in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Tipperary man appears in court charged with murder of Paddy O’Mahony
Busy Day In Kerry Schools Football
Plenty Of Lessons Learned In Limerick Defeat
Saint John of God and HSE reach funding agreement over services affecting over 300 people in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus