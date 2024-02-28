Kerry TD critical of Media Minister's miscommunication around decision to halt TV licence fee ads

A Kerry TD has hit out at the Media Minister for what he terms her miscommunication regarding a decision to stop advertising for payment of the TV licence.

Media Minister Catherine Martin faced questions from members of the Oireachtas Media Committee last night.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin is a member of the committee and he says €20 million has been lost in TV licence fee revenue since July.

Deputy Griffin says on November 28th, Minister Martin told him her department had no input into the decision to stop advertising the licence fee.

It has emerged that Minister Martin was made aware of RTÉ's decision to pull the ads at a forum, which took place before Deputy Griffin asked the question last November:

Deputy Griffin claims Minister Catherine Martin was “economic with the truth”, which she denied: