Kerry TD claims Central Bank measures won't help young couples get on the property ladder

Young couples in Kerry with good jobs still won't be able to buy a home, despite measures announced earlier this week by the Central Bank.

That's according to Independent TD for Kerry Michael Healy-Rae, who claims the move will only further inflate house prices and prevent people from getting on the property ladder.

The Central Bank announced on Monday that it's to increase mortgage borrowing limits for first-time buyers, raising the limit to four times their gross income.

Deputy Healy-Rae was one of a number of TDs to meet with representatives of the Central Bank yesterday.

He says he's concerned at the effect these new measures will have on the housing market, for young couples in particular: