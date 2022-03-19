Advertisement
News

Kerry TD calls on Taoiseach to cap ESB profits

Mar 19, 2022 18:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD calls on Taoiseach to cap ESB profits Kerry TD calls on Taoiseach to cap ESB profits
Share this article

A Kerry TD is calling on the Taoiseach to cap the ESB’s profits.
Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says the Government must take immediate action against price hikes.
This follows a recent announcement from Bord Gais Energy of a 27 percent increase in the average household electricity price, from next month.
The Rural Independent Group, whose members include Michael Healy-Rae and his brother, TD Danny - has accused the Government and ESB of “jointly profiteering on the back of skyrocketing electricity prices”
Michael Healy-Rae says the Taoiseach must take immediate action against rising electricity costs, by capping ESB profits.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus