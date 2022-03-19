Kerry TD calls on Taoiseach to cap ESB profits

A Kerry TD is calling on the Taoiseach to cap the ESB’s profits.
Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says the Government must take immediate action against price hikes.
This follows a recent announcement from Bord Gais Energy of a 27 percent increase in the average household electricity price, from next month.
The Rural Independent Group, whose members include Michael Healy-Rae and his brother, TD Danny - has accused the Government and ESB of “jointly profiteering on the back of skyrocketing electricity prices”
Michael Healy-Rae says the Taoiseach must take immediate action against rising electricity costs, by capping ESB profits.
