Kerry TD calls on Minister of Health to increase investment in primary care centres

A Kerry TD has called on the Minister for Health and the HSE to increase investment in primary care centres.

Sinn Fein TD, Pa Daly, says he lacks confidence in the HSE to reverse the number of GPs leaving their practices.

It comes as an Oireachtas Health Committe heard rural areas of Kerry and North Cork are hardest hit by the GP Crisis.

Advertisement

Irish College of General Practioners, Medical Director, Diarmuid Quinlan, told the Oireachtas Health Committe, that the problems are enormous and widespread.

He says in Cahersiveen there is a very small number of GPs, while nationally, 1 in 5 practices are ran by one doctor working alone, and a further 20% are ran with just two doctors.

Mr Quinlan says “GP practices are busier than ever, but less able to find replacements for retiring GPs, or new GPs to expand their practices and deal with growing workloads.”

Advertisement

The ICGP warned that plans to extend free GP care, before increasing the number of doctors, will lead to delays in non urgent care. They estimate a further 6000 doctors are needed in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Deputy Pa Daly says funding for primary care centres must be increased in line with Sláintecare recommendations.

He says GP services are under severe pressure, with many younger GPs choosing to emigrate due to poor work and pay conditions.

Advertisement

The Tralee TD says the Minister for Health must deliver on Sláintecare proposals and equip GP's to provide a greater standard of primary healthcare.